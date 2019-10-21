wrestling / News

Various News: Lance Archer and El Phantasmo Comment on NJPWA Announcement, PROGRESS Reveals VIP Experience, Scott Hall Shares Video of Razor’s Edge Table Spot Gone Wrong

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lance Archer Will Ospreay G1 Climax Night 1

As previously reported, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) announced a new US-based subsidiary, which will be called New Japan Pro Wrestling of America (NJPWA). IWGP US champion Lance Archer and IWGP junior heavyweight tag team champion El Phantasmo commented on the news on Twitter, which you can see below.

Lance Archer wrote, “Pay attention USA! Pay attention WORLD!” El Phantasmo stated, “good news: i now have my usa visa and can wrestle anywhere in the states. bad news: i one hundred percent don’t wanna come to your dirty shit hole town and wrestle in some stinky bingo hall. best news: @NJPWofAmerica.”

– WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall shared a video on Twitter of a group of Buffalo Bills fans attempting to do a razor’s edge spot through a table at what appears to be a tailgate party. The table was on fire, and it didn’t appear to go well.

– PROGRESS Wrestling has officially announced a new VIP ticket experience called CLUB PROGRESS.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

El Phantasmo, Lance Archer, NJPW, PROGRESS Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading