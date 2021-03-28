Various News: Lance Storm Still Angry About Peacock-WWE Edits, The Rock and Batista React To Prince William Getting Named ‘Sexiest Bald Man’, Billie Kay Accepts Special Olympics Challenge

– As noted yesterday, Peacock will be reviewing 17,000 hours of WWE content and taking out material that doesn’t align with their standards and practices. It was later added that WWE would follow suit and remove it from the WWE Network as well. Lance Storm initially reacted and suggested he was fine because he had the international version of the Network. Now that he’s learned the changes apply there too, he was not very happy about it.

He wrote: “I just checked, the Peacock edits are on the regular WWE Network too. Mania six skips from Beefcake to the Hart Foundation match. If you select the Piper/Bad News match it goes right to the Hart Foundation. I hope everyone kept the their Box Sets of DVDs of VHS tapes. At least you guys in the US get all the other NBC content and a price cut. We just lose content up here in Canada.”

– Billie Kay accepted an invite for the Special Olympics to take part in the Jump Rope Challenge.

She wrote on Twitter: “#ChallengeAccepted !!! I am very proud to join @DMcIntyreWWE & @SpecialOlympics as they show the world what they can do!! Grab your jump rope – real or invisible – have fun & do your best. Don’t forget to share your video using #ChallengeAccepted and tagging @SpecialOlympics.”

– Both The Rock and Dave Bautista reacted to the recent announcement that Prince William was named the World’s Sexiest Bald Man.

