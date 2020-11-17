Various News: Laredo Kid Calls Out Kenny Omega For TripleMania 28 Match, ROH TV Highlights

– As previously reported, Kenny Omega is tentatively scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania 28. And while there’s no current no date set for the show, that hasn’t stopped Omega’s challenger, Laredo Kid, from hyping their match.

In a new video from AAA on Twitter, Laredo Kid calls out Omega as he tries to capture the championship at TripleMania.

⚡️ @Laredokidpro1 en busca de alcanzar el campeonato, le lanza un aviso a @KennyOmegamanX 🤯 pic.twitter.com/IyLUmm0ZVt — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) November 17, 2020

– Ring of Honor has released several highlight videos from the most recent edition of ROH TV, with the Briscoes colliding with SOS, Jay Briscoe challenging EC3, and Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King. You can watch the videos below.