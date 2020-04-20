wrestling / News
Various News: Latest Being the Elite Featuring Nick Jackson vs. Matt Jackson, WCW Feud May Be Featured On ESPN Docuseries, Sami Zayn Recovering From Wisdom Tooth Extraction
– Episode #200 of Being the Elite is now online, featuring a match between Nick and Matt Jackson, the Young Bucks. The match is sandwiched in between montages of the history of the Elite and the Bucks. It also seems to make reference to Edge vs. Randy Orton at Wrestlemania, as the two end up fighting in a gym. At one point, Nick uses magic to turn them into the Rockers, complete with a re-enactment of the Barber Shop window moment. You can see the full match and video below.
– The ESPN docuseries The Last Dance, which looks at the 1997-97 Chicago Bulls team, is expected to cover Dennis Rodman fighting in WCW in the next few episodes.
– Sami Zayn noted on Twitter that he’s recovering from wisdom tooth extraction, which explains why he hasn’t been on WWE TV.
He wrote: “In lighter news, I had my wisdom teeth taken out last week so I’ve been on an #AllPuddingDiet for days and now I’m ripped to shreds.”
