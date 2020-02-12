wrestling / News
Various News: Latest Edition of AEW Control Center, Paul London Plays Elvis Presley, First Look At Tegan Nox In The Comeback
February 12, 2020 | Posted by
– All Elite Wrestling has released the latest edition of the AEW Control Center ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas.
– Paul London is involved in a new project called Tigerman, in which he plays Elvis Presley. You can find a clip below.
– WWE has released the first part of The Comeback, which looks at Tegan Nox’s return to the company after an injury.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes On One Idea AEW Is Considering for Their Second Show, Criticism That Not Enough of Being The Elite Is Recapped On Dynamite
- Drew McIntyre on Possibly Bringing Back ‘Broken Dreams’ Theme for WrestleMania, Reveals His Favorite Wrestler When He Was A Kid
- Bianca Belair Discusses Her Struggles With Bulimia and Depression, Being Hospitalized After Taking Pills, Overcoming It All
- Eric Bischoff On If Paul Heyman Actually Has Creative Control of RAW, Explains What Heyman’s Main Strength Is