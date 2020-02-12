wrestling / News

Various News: Latest Edition of AEW Control Center, Paul London Plays Elvis Presley, First Look At Tegan Nox In The Comeback

February 12, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– All Elite Wrestling has released the latest edition of the AEW Control Center ahead of tonight’s episode of Dynamite in Cedar Park, Texas.

– Paul London is involved in a new project called Tigerman, in which he plays Elvis Presley. You can find a clip below.

– WWE has released the first part of The Comeback, which looks at Tegan Nox’s return to the company after an injury.

