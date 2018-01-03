 

Various News: Latest Episode of House of Hardcore Online, New NXT Road Trip Events Set

January 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
House of Hardcore

– The latest episode of House of Hardcore is online via Twitch. You can check it out below:

Watch House of Hardcore TV – Episode 9 from houseofhardcore on www.twitch.tv

– Triple H has announced NXT Road Trip live events on February 3rd in Nashville and February 4th in Knoxville, Tennessee. You can find out more at the link in the below Tweet:

