Various News: Latest Episode of House of Hardcore Online, New NXT Road Trip Events Set
January 3, 2018
– The latest episode of House of Hardcore is online via Twitch. You can check it out below:
Watch House of Hardcore TV – Episode 9 from houseofhardcore on www.twitch.tv
– Triple H has announced NXT Road Trip live events on February 3rd in Nashville and February 4th in Knoxville, Tennessee. You can find out more at the link in the below Tweet:
A new year and new opportunities to see @WWENXT during an #NXTRoadTrip in:#NXTNashville (2/3)#NXTKnoxville (2/4)
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am CT at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/d9cWjTwbXd
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 1, 2018