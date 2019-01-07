Various News: Latest Episode of Being the Elite, Lineup For First ROH Taping of the Year, ROH Event Streaming On HonorClub This Weekend

– The latest episode of Being the Elite is now online, featuring The Young Bucks, Cody, Brandi Rhodes and Adam Page all signing contracts for AEW.

– ROH will hold its first TV taping of the year this Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage. It will feature:

*ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. The Best Friends.

*NWA Champion Nick Aldis defends against PJ Black.

*The debuting David Finley vs. Tracy Williams.

*Silas Young vs. Eli Isom – winner receives ROH TV Title shot.

*Bandido vs. Mark Haskins.

– ROH will also stream a live event for HonorClub members this Sunday in Concord, North Carolina. The show features ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle, ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom vs. Hurricane Helms & Luchasaurus & Delirious, ROH Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose and Villain Enterprises vs. ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes & Silas Young.