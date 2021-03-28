Various News: Latest Impact Wrestling Backstage, Updated IMPACT! on AXS TV Lineup, Pennsylvania Drive-In Presenting Second Reel Rumble

– Impact Wrestling released a new episode of Backstage today, featuring Rich Swann responding to Kenny Omega’s message, James Storm getting an opponent for his 1000th match (Eric Young), and more. That video is available below.

– Here’s the updated lineup for next week’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV:

* James Storm’s 1000th Match: James Storm vs. Eric Young

* Suicide vs. Brian Myers

* Havok & Nevaeh vs. Fire & Flava

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. TJP & Josh Alexander

* Kenny Omega & Don Callis appear

Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 featuring the best of ODB.

– The Mahoning Drive-In Theater in Lehighton, Pennsylvania announced the Second Annual Reel Rumble Redux. This will be the theater presenting two nights of wrestling related movies on May 21 and 22. Here’s the full details:

*JUST ANNOUNCED**

Get Ready To Make History.. AGAIN!! And Let’s Get Ready To Rumble!!!

On May 21st & 22nd, The Mahoning Drive-in Theater & @thelvac Team Up to bring you 2 nights of all out WRESTLING Entertainment!!

REEL RUMBLE REDUX will feature LIVE WRESTLING Exhibitions Each Night!! That’s Right.. We will have a squared circle set up under the Massive Mahoning Screen for some high flying family fun as the sun drops! See the areas best compete for Reel Rumble Glory;) Be sure to stick around as we’re bringing a TagTeam of Classic Films to follow. Plus Lots of Special Surprises/Added Bonuses from LVAC (including a FREE T-SHIRT with Online Purchase of both Fri+Sat Tix!). Friday, May 21st: (gates at 6p. Bell at 6:30p)

•THEY LIVE (1988)

•?!?Secret 2nd Feature?!? Saturday, May 22nd: (gates at 5p. Bell at 5:30p)

•BEYOND THE MAT (1999)

•MR. NANNY (1993) *digital* General Admission: $15 per guest.

General + Overnight Pass: $20 per guest. We allow fans to bring Chairs/Blankets Ringside (please remember masks required). Tickets Available ONLINE & at gate so do not hesitate to get yours now! *Live Wrestling Exhibition is presented by LVAC as a free bonus to the planned double feature each night. This portion of the show is always subject to change. Please Note that all our events are rain or shine. All sales are final. TIX AVAILABLE NOW

LINK IN BIO Visit MahoningDIT.com for complete details.

