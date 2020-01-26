wrestling / News

Various News: Latest MLW Fusion Featuring Barbed Wire Match Online, Kofi Kingston Gets New Shoes For Royal Rumble,

January 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
MLW Fusion

– The latest episode of MLW Fusion is now online. It features a no-ropes barbed wire match between Jimmy Havoc and Mance Warner, as well as these other matches:

*Drago & Puma King vs. Taurus & Low Rider vs. Injustice

*Low Ki vs. Chandler Hopkins.

– Big E posted a message to Twitter, revealing that Kofi Kingston has special new shoes for his appearance at the Royal Rumble.

