wrestling / News

Various News: Latest MLW: Fusion Online, Greg Hamilton On What He’ll Be Remembered For

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Logo Major League Wrestling Battle Riot

– The latest episode of MLW: Fusion is online via the promotion’s YouTube channel, featuring Shane Strickland vs. Low Ki and more. You can see the episode below:

– WWE Smackdown announcer Greg Hamilton posted the following to Twitter about what he hopes he’ll be remembered for, namely his introductions of AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura:

