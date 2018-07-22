wrestling / News
Various News: Latest MLW: Fusion Online, Greg Hamilton On What He’ll Be Remembered For
July 22, 2018 | Posted by
– The latest episode of MLW: Fusion is online via the promotion’s YouTube channel, featuring Shane Strickland vs. Low Ki and more. You can see the episode below:
– WWE Smackdown announcer Greg Hamilton posted the following to Twitter about what he hopes he’ll be remembered for, namely his introductions of AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura:
Thanks man!! @AJStylesOrg is my guy. I’d do anything to help make sure his intro is as great as it can be. I love the chemistry we have with his Championship Intros. He and Shin are who I hope I will be remembered for. https://t.co/yMcBLiizK1
— Greg Hamilton (@GregHamiltonWWE) July 20, 2018