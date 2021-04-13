Various News: Latest ROH TV Highlights, Competitors Set for ECWA 25th Annual Super 8 Tournament, Local Media Showcases GCW for WM Weekend Events

– ROH released the latest weekly ROH TV video highlights, which you can view below. Also, Joe Hendry breaks down Tracy Williams winning two titles at the ROH 19th Anniversary event for Technique Tuesdays:







– ECWA has announced the details of the 25th Annual Super 8 Tournament, which will be held on May 1 in Morganville, New Jersey. The tournament will be available live at Independent Wrestling.TV. Here are the confirmed competitors for the tournament:

* Ricky Morton

* 2020 Super 8 winner A Very Good Professional Wrestler

* Matt Makowski

* Alex Anthony

* ECWA Legacy Champion Killian McMurphy

* Timmy Lou Retton

* Bam Sullivan

* Mike Law

– The Tampa Bay Times recently published an article showcasing the WrestleMania Weekend events for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).