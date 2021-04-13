wrestling / News
Various News: Latest ROH TV Highlights, Competitors Set for ECWA 25th Annual Super 8 Tournament, Local Media Showcases GCW for WM Weekend Events
– ROH released the latest weekly ROH TV video highlights, which you can view below. Also, Joe Hendry breaks down Tracy Williams winning two titles at the ROH 19th Anniversary event for Technique Tuesdays:
– ECWA has announced the details of the 25th Annual Super 8 Tournament, which will be held on May 1 in Morganville, New Jersey. The tournament will be available live at Independent Wrestling.TV. Here are the confirmed competitors for the tournament:
* Ricky Morton
* 2020 Super 8 winner A Very Good Professional Wrestler
* Matt Makowski
* Alex Anthony
* ECWA Legacy Champion Killian McMurphy
* Timmy Lou Retton
* Bam Sullivan
* Mike Law
25th Annual ECWA Super 8 – Sat 5/1/21 @indiewrestling @ECWA1967 @RealRickyMorton @TheMattMakowski@BamSullivan@VeryGoodProWres@TheShooterKM@COLOSSALMIKELAW@InfiniteTLR@AirborneAlex82@OfficialPWI@TheWrestlingEst@PWInsidercom@WrestlingFigshttps://t.co/ChPUBgS7dE pic.twitter.com/GGq0KemRla
— Joe Zanolle (@jwzanolle) April 13, 2021
– The Tampa Bay Times recently published an article showcasing the WrestleMania Weekend events for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW).
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Mocks Mandy Rose’s Fall At Wrestlemania, Rose Responds
- Bruce Prichard Admits He Hated Edge vs. Mick Foley At WrestleMania 22, Talks Edge’s Rise To Stardom In WWE
- 411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Chris Jericho on Joining AEW, Working in New Japan, His WWE Career, and More!
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos