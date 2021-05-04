wrestling / News

Various News: Latest ROH TV Highlights, Tony Deppen Captures TV Title, Clips for This Week’s Miz & Mrs.

May 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV

– ROH released the following video highlights for the latest ROH TV episode. As noted, Tony Deppen beat Tracy Williams to capture the Ring of Honor Television Championship on the latest episode:



– WWE released the following video highlights for this week’s episode of Miz & Mrs.:



