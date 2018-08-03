Various News: LAX Tease ‘Surprise’ For Bound For Glory, Women of Honor Title Match Online

– LAX are teasing a “surprise” for this year’s Impact Bound For Glory. During the recent Impact Wrestling media call (per WZ, Ortiz said they had a plan in store for the event.

“We got a surprise and hopefully it works out for Bound For Glory,” Ortiz said. “I can’t say what it is but I’m just hoping everything falls into part, everything falls into place and Bound For Glory is going to be crazy.”

Santana added, “And if it does, get ready, papa! Get ready!”

– Ring of Honor released the following Women of Honor match, with Sumie Sakai defending her championship against Jenny Rose: