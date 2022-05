Various News: Lexington Figure Fest Returning – AEW Stars Appearing, Card For CyberFight Festival 2022

– The Lexington Figure Fest is returning on Sunday, September 18th. The event will showcase 15,000 square feet of toys and action figures which can be purchased, and will also feature an appearance by AEW’s Ethan Page and Danhausen who will be signing autographs. Check out the announcement below:

– The card for the CyberFight Festival 2022 which takes place at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on June 12, 2022, has been revealed in a press conference on YouTube. The show will feature matches from all of the pro wrestling brands that CyberAgent owns- DDT, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH and will air live on WRESTLE UNIVERSE and ABEMA at the same time at 1 am EST. (per PWInsider):

* Hyper Misao, Yuki Aino, Raku, Pom Harajuku, and Haruna Neko vs. Nao Kakuta, Mahiro Kiryu, Moka Miyamoto, Arisu Endo, and Kaya Toribami (Tokyo Joshi Pro)Muscle Sakai and Yukio Naya vs. Soma Takao and Kazuki Hirata (DDT)

* Yukio Sakaguchi, Saki Akai, and Hideki Okatani vs. Ken Ohka, Yuna Manase, and Mizuki Watase (DDT vs. NOAH)

* Kinya Okada and Kai Fujimura vs. Toi Kojima and Yuya Koroku (NOAH vs. DDT)

* Miyu Yamashita, Maki Itoh, and Juria Nagano vs. Hikari Noa, Suzume, and Yuki Arai (Tokyo Joshi Pro)

* Yuki Iino, Yumehito Manari, Danshoku Dieno, and Akito vs. Shinya Aoki, Sanshiro Takagi, Yumiko Hotta, and Kendo Kashin (DDT)

* Rika Tatsumi vs. Mizuki vs. Yuki Kamifuku vs. Miu Watanabe (Tokyo Joshi Pro)

* Takashi Sugiura, Kazyuki Fujita, Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba, and Shuhei Taniguchi vs. Micheal Elgin, Dr. Wagner Jr., Rene Dupree, Simon Gotch, and a mystery person (NOAH)

* HARASHIMA, Naomi Yoshimura, Masahiro Takanashi, and Chis Brookes vs. Shunma Katsumata, Yuki Ueno, Mao, and Asuka (DDT)

* Rob Van Dam, Yoshinari Ogawa, and Hayata vs. Kaito Kiyomiya, Daisuke Harada, and Yo-Hey (NOAH)

* Tetsuya Endo, Jun Akiyama, and Kazusada Higuchi vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Atsushi Kotoge, and Yoshiki Inamura (DDT vs. NOAH)

* Kenoh vs. Daisuke Sasaki (NOAH vs. DDT)

* Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling Princess of Princess Champion Shoko Nakajima vs. Yuka Sakazaki (Tokyo Joshi Pro)

* GHC Heavyweight Champion Go Shiozaki vs. Satoshi Kojima (NOAH)

Watch the press conferance below: