Various News: Lilian Garcia Says She Was Initially Insecure Over Renee Young’s Hiring, Tickets On-Sale Date For WrestleCon 2019

– During Renee Young’s appearance on her Chasing Glory podcast this week, Lilian Garcia revealed that she was initially insecure about Young’s hiring. Garcia said that she was worried that Young had been brought on to replace him.

“I’ve got to tell you something,” Garcia said. “You’re somebody that came in and I’ve got to be up front with you. I will say, I guess this is natural, usually I don’t have this that flares up in me; but, I literally had this insecurity thing that came all over me. All of a sudden I was like, ‘Oh my God, am I being replaced?’ All these things happened that I never told you. You know why too? I saw you on screen and was like, ‘She’s really good. She’s really good.’”

The two laughed over Garcia’s comments, noting that they ended up in very different positions in the company so it was all for nothing.

– The on-sale ticket date for WrestleCon 2019 has been announced. WrestleCon announced on Friday that tickets go on sale for the event on August 28th.

The convention takes place on April 4th in New York City. You can find out more here.