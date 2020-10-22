Various News: Limited Danhausen Blacklight Poster, Latest ROH Week by Week, New Impact Highlights

– ROH now has a limited edition blacklight poster for Danhausen available at the online ROH store.

– The latest ROH Week by Week is now available with Quinn McKay. You can check it out here:

Another video ROH released this week was Delirious vs. Jonathan Gresham for Throwback Thursday:

– Impact Wrestling has uploaded a video playlist showcasing the Eric Young vs. Rich Swann feud. Impact also released some other new videos including a compilation of every Bound for Glory Knockouts match ever from 2007 to 2019, and finally, the Top 5 IMPACT! moments from earlier this week: