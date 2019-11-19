Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr Lineup for Tonight

– AEW Dark has a new episode debuting tonight on YouTube. Here’s the lineup for AEW Dark:

* The Young Bucks vs. El Lindaman and Tomahawk TT

* Britt Bakers & AEW Women’s Champion Riho vs. Big Swole & Kris Statlander

* Best Friends vs. Private Party

* Dustin Rhodes serving as guest commentator.

– NWA Powerrr has a new episode set for later tonight on the NWA YouTube channel. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s Powerrr. The show debuts later tonight at 6:05 pm EST:

* NWA Champion Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch

* NWA Tag Team Champions The Wild Cards vs. The Rock N’ Roll Express

* Marti Belle & Thunder Rosa vs. NWA Women’s Champion Allisyn Kay and Ashley Vox

* Question Mark vs. Ricky Starks

* Also appearing tonight: Eli Drake, Ken Anderson, Colt Cabana and Aron Stevens.