Various News: Lineup for Last UWN TV Taping of 2022, Details on UWN Red Carpet Rumble, Reminder on Tonight’s MLW Fusion Lineup
– United Wrestling Network (UWN) will be holding Championship Wrestling TV tapings on Sunday, December 11 at The Improv in Irvine, California. This will be the final UWN TV taping of 2022. Here’s the announced lineup:
* UWN World Championship Match: Jordan Clearwater (c) w/ Prince Nana vs. Danny Limelight (Limelight cashing in his Golden Opportunity
* Willie Mack vs. Talos
* United Heritage Championship Match: Kevin Martenson (c) vs. Ju Dizz
* Zeda Zhang vs. Savanna Stone
– UWN has also announced the details of the Red Carpet Rumble. The card is scheduled for Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Arizona on January 14, 2023. Eddie Kingston is slated to challenge for the UWN World title at the event. The event will also feature the 30-person Red Carpet Rumble Match, with the winner earning a title shot.
🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒: Eddie Kingston (@MadKing1981) will challenge for the @unitedwrestling World Championship at the #RedCarpetRumble, presented by @quickquack and @CarShield!
💪 #ChampionshipWrestling
🏟️ @BellBankPark
🌵 Mesa, AZ
🎟️ ON SALE NOW: https://t.co/ABgwTtkoH0 pic.twitter.com/XmB93bhmtt
— United Wrestling Network (@unitedwrestling) December 6, 2022
– As a reminder, here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV:
* MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker
* EJ Nduka vs. Sultán del Aire
* The Samoan SWAT Team vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion
