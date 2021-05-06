wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For This Week’s Episode of NXT UK, Pre-Gauntlet Match Promos For The Show, New Video Looks At F9 Car Stunts
May 6, 2021
– This week’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock and the WWE Network includes the following matches and segments:
* Loser Leaves NXT UK, No DQ: Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams
* Gauntlet Match: Jinny vs. Isla Dawn vs. Xia Brookside vs. Dani Luna vs. Emilia McKenzie
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Dave Mastiff
* Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions with Nathan Frazer
– WWE has released several pre-match promos for the women that will be in the gauntlet match:
– Universal Pictures has released a new video for the upcoming movie F9, which stars John Cena. This video looks at the car stunts in the film.
