Various News: Lineup For This Week’s Episode of NXT UK, Pre-Gauntlet Match Promos For The Show, New Video Looks At F9 Car Stunts

May 6, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ilja Dragunov vs. Dave Mastiff NXT UK

– This week’s episode of NXT UK on Peacock and the WWE Network includes the following matches and segments:

* Loser Leaves NXT UK, No DQ: Amir Jordan vs. Kenny Williams
* Gauntlet Match: Jinny vs. Isla Dawn vs. Xia Brookside vs. Dani Luna vs. Emilia McKenzie
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Dave Mastiff
* Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions with Nathan Frazer

– WWE has released several pre-match promos for the women that will be in the gauntlet match:

– Universal Pictures has released a new video for the upcoming movie F9, which stars John Cena. This video looks at the car stunts in the film.

