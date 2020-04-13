wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Free Match Featuring AJ Styles vs. Okada, Classic Wrestling Movie Airing On TCM
– Here’s the lineup for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
* Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan Rebellion Contract Signing.
*Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie.
*Johnny Swinger vs. M Jackson.
– NJPW has released a free match featuring AJ Styles vs. Kazuchika Okada:
– A wrestling-themed film called Night and the City will air on Saturday at 11:45 PM ET on Turner Classic Movies. The 1950 film features an appearance from Stanislaus Zbyszko.
