Various News: Lineup For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Free Match Featuring AJ Styles vs. Okada, Classic Wrestling Movie Airing On TCM

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

* Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan Rebellion Contract Signing.

*Tenille Dashwood vs. Taya Valkyrie.

*Johnny Swinger vs. M Jackson.

– NJPW has released a free match featuring AJ Styles vs. Kazuchika Okada:

– A wrestling-themed film called Night and the City will air on Saturday at 11:45 PM ET on Turner Classic Movies. The 1950 film features an appearance from Stanislaus Zbyszko.