Various News: Lineup For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Free Match From NJPW, Rob Schamberger’s Daily Vlog

March 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Here is the lineup for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

*Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. Fallah Bahh & TJP.
*Ken Shamrock Career Announcement.
*Daga vs. Jake Crist.
*Chris Bey debuts.
*Kiera Hogan in action.

NJPW has released a free match featuring Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito:

– Rob Schamberger has posted his latest daily Wrestlemania vlog online.

