Various News: Lineup For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Free Match From NJPW, Rob Schamberger’s Daily Vlog

– Here is the lineup for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

*Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. Fallah Bahh & TJP.

*Ken Shamrock Career Announcement.

*Daga vs. Jake Crist.

*Chris Bey debuts.

*Kiera Hogan in action.

– NJPW has released a free match featuring Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito:

– Rob Schamberger has posted his latest daily Wrestlemania vlog online.