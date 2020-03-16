wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For This Week's Impact Wrestling, Free Match From NJPW, Rob Schamberger's Daily Vlog
March 16, 2020 | Posted by
– Here is the lineup for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
*Impact Tag Team Champions The North vs. Fallah Bahh & TJP.
*Ken Shamrock Career Announcement.
*Daga vs. Jake Crist.
*Chris Bey debuts.
*Kiera Hogan in action.
– NJPW has released a free match featuring Hirooki Goto vs. Tetsuya Naito:
– Rob Schamberger has posted his latest daily Wrestlemania vlog online.
