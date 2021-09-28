wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup for This Week’s MLW Fusion Alpha, Note on November MLW TV Tapings, Upcoming Impact in 60 Lineups
– Here is the match lineup for MLW Fusion Alpha debuting on MLW’s YouTube channel tomorrow:
* Alex Hammerstone vs. Tom Lawlor
* Arez vs. Aramis
– PWInsider reports that the next MLW TV taping following this weekend’s one in Philadelphia will be held on November 6.
– As noted, this week’s Impact in 60 episode will showcase Frankie Kazarian. The episode will feature his matchups against Jay Lethal, Samoa Joe and Robbie E.
The October 8 episode of Impact in 60 will showcase Option C and X-Division champions relinquishing their title for a shot at the World title, including Brian Cage, Austin Aries, Rockstar Spud, and Chris Sabin.