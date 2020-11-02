wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For This Week’s MLW Underground, WWE Stock Update, New MLW Merchandise
November 2, 2020 | Posted by
– This week’s episode of MLW Underground on Fubo TV will include:
* Simon Diamond vs. The Sandman
* Homicide vs. Jerry Lynn
* The Sandman & Steve Williams vs. Simon Diamond & CW Anderson
– MLW is currently selling new t-shirts for the Von Erichs, Myron Reed, Alicia Atout, LA Park, Alex Hammerstone and more at their Pro Wrestling Tees store.
– WWE stock opened at $36.91 per share this morning.
