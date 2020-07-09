wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, Next Week’s Dynamite Will Be Live, Emi Sakura Hosted Watch Party For Fyter Fest
– Today’s episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network will focus on UK talents wrestling in the United States. It includes the following matches:
* WALTER vs. KUSHIDA
* 2018 Mae Young Classic Semifinals: Toni Storm vs. Meiko Satomura
* NXT UK Championship: Pete Dunne (c) vs. Zack Gibson
– Next week’s Fight for the Fallen special episode of AEW Dynamite will be live.
– Emi Sakura hosted a watch party for last night’s AEW Fyter Fest.
