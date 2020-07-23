Various News: Lineup For Today’s NXT UK, WWE and Mattel Comic-Con Panel Today, WWE Stock Update

– This week’s episode of NXT UK will feature matches from Mark Andrews, Piper Niven and Dave Mastiff, with thoughts of each of them on what the match means. The lineup includes:

* Mark Andrews vs. Fabian Aichner

* Piper Niven vs. Jinny

* Dave Mastiff vs. Eddie Dennis

– WWE and Mattel will have a panel at the San Diego Comic-Con today at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT, which of course is an at home virtual version of it.

Here’s the description: “The superstars of WWE and the Mattel action figure design team reveal the most exciting, authentic, upcoming WWE figure releases. Moderated by “The Last Professional Broadcaster” Sam Roberts, the panel features Mattel Elite Squad members Bill Miekina and Steve Ozer, and WWE superstars Edge, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, and Ricochet!”

– WWE stock opened at $45.85 per share this morning.