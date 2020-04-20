wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling, Two New Shirts For Bianca Belair, BT Sport Looks At Every WWE Champion Ever
April 20, 2020
– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which will be the first of a two-part Rebellion event.
* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock.
* Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack
* Kiera Hogan vs. Kylie Rae.
* Tommy Dreamer & Rhino & Mystery Partner vs. OVE.
– Bianca Belair has two new shirts on WWE Shop, one says “I Go Here Now” and the other says “EST of WWE.”
– BT Sport has released a new video looking at every WWE Champion in history.
