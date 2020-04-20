Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow Night’s Impact Wrestling, Two New Shirts For Bianca Belair, BT Sport Looks At Every WWE Champion Ever

– Here’s the lineup for tomorrow night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which will be the first of a two-part Rebellion event.

* Sami Callihan vs. Ken Shamrock.

* Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Willie Mack

* Kiera Hogan vs. Kylie Rae.

* Tommy Dreamer & Rhino & Mystery Partner vs. OVE.

– Bianca Belair has two new shirts on WWE Shop, one says “I Go Here Now” and the other says “EST of WWE.”

– BT Sport has released a new video looking at every WWE Champion in history.