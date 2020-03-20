wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow Night’s MLW Fusion, New Videos For Pagano and the Dynasty, Behind-the-Scenes Of WWE’s No Makeup Photo Shoot
March 20, 2020
– MLW will present a new episode of Fusion tomorrow night on BEin Sports. Here’s the lineup:
* MLW Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs & Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor & Erick Stevens & Dominic Garrini & Kit Osbourne
* Zenshi vs. El Lindaman
* Mance Warner’s Mystery Man vs. Richard Holiday
* The debut of LA Park’s Cooking
– MLW has also released two new videos. One is a hype video for Pagano and the other features The Dynasty on the US-Mexico border.
– WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes video of their recent no make-up photoshoot for their female stars.
