Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow Night’s MLW Fusion, New Videos For Pagano and the Dynasty, Behind-the-Scenes Of WWE’s No Makeup Photo Shoot

– MLW will present a new episode of Fusion tomorrow night on BEin Sports. Here’s the lineup:

* MLW Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs & Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Killer Kross vs. Tom Lawlor & Erick Stevens & Dominic Garrini & Kit Osbourne

* Zenshi vs. El Lindaman

* Mance Warner’s Mystery Man vs. Richard Holiday

* The debut of LA Park’s Cooking

– MLW has also released two new videos. One is a hype video for Pagano and the other features The Dynasty on the US-Mexico border.

– WWE has posted a behind-the-scenes video of their recent no make-up photoshoot for their female stars.