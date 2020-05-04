wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, Free Match From NJPW
May 4, 2020
– Here’s the lineup for this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV tomorrow night, which will feature the aftermath from their two-show Rebellion event:
*Sami Callihan comments on Rebellion.
*Impact Tag Team Champions The North defend their titles in Canada.
*Cousin Jake vs. Joey Ryan.
*Jessika Havok on Locker Room Talk.
TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV!
We hear from @TheSamiCallihan for the first time since #Rebellion @OfficialEGO and @Walking_Weapon defend the World Tag Team Titles @JakeSomething_ vs. @JoeyRyanOnline in a #Rebellion rematch
Locker Room Talk with @FearHavok! pic.twitter.com/MPNA8MPNBQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2020
– NJPW has released a free match featuring Shingo Takagi vs. SHO.
