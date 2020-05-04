Various News: Lineup For Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling, Free Match From NJPW

– Here’s the lineup for this week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV tomorrow night, which will feature the aftermath from their two-show Rebellion event:

*Sami Callihan comments on Rebellion.

*Impact Tag Team Champions The North defend their titles in Canada.

*Cousin Jake vs. Joey Ryan.

*Jessika Havok on Locker Room Talk.

– NJPW has released a free match featuring Shingo Takagi vs. SHO.