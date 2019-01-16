Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of NXT, Part 2 of John Cena and Sheamus’ Workout, Free Match Featuring Sting and Magnus

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of NXT, which airs on the WWE Network.

*Keith Lee vs. Kassius Ohno.

*Street Profits vs. The Metro Brothers.

*Dominik Dijakovic vs. Adrian Jaoude.

*Johnny Gargano vs. Humberto Carillo.

*Also appearing are WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, Biance Belair, The Forgotten Sons and more.

– Sheamus has posted the second part of his workout with John Cena for Celtic Warrior Workouts online.

He wrote: “WWE Superstar Sheamus aka The Celtic Warrior here… PART TWO of my John Cena Brave Change Workout.

Did that mean John was going to go easy on me in the Lifting segments of this session? Did it hell. My Snatch is terrible but Cena & Hard Nocks South coach Rob MacIntyre didn’t let me off, they pushed me, and rightfully so… at least my Squat is not all bad.

We shot this on New Year’s Day but that was no excuse, John Cena takes no days off and neither does… Brave Change.”

– Impact Wrestling has released a free match between Sting and Magnus (Nick Aldis), which was Sting’s final match for the promotion. It happened five years ago today in 2014.