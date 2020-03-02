Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of RAW, Tessa Blanchard Hard to Kill Special, The Rock Meets Netflix COO

– Tonight’s episode of RAW will feature the following:

* Brock Lesnar appears

* Riddick Moss defends 24/7 title

* AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black

* Andrade & Angel Garza vs. Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo

* Now or Never match for RAW Tag Team Titles: Seth Rollins & Murphy (c) vs. The Street Profits

* Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka

– The Fight Network has released a video diary for Tessa Blanchard from Hard to Kill weekend, where she won the Impact Wrestling World title.

– The Rock revealed on Instagram that he recently met Netflix COO Ted Sarandos.

He wrote: “Finally, we meet. Good to shake hands and get eye to eye with our partner – netflix’s CCO, Ted Sarandos. Ted just visited our film set of RED NOTICE in Atlanta, GA with his executive team. Under his leadership, Netflix has revolutionized the movie business and strategically created a streaming paradigm for the world to enjoy. Our movie, RED NOTICE (about the world’s greatest art thief, an FBI profiler and the world’s greatest con man) is the biggest investment, Netflix has made thus far. Thank you for the trust and commitment. My handshake is my word. Our accountability to Ted & his team to deliver for Netflix and most importantly, deliver something great for my one and only boss – the audience/consumer worldwide. Let’s get back to work. This is a fun one.”