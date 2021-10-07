wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, AEW Dynamite Highlights, WWE Top 10 Bone Crushing Attacks
October 7, 2021 | Posted by
– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:
* Christian Cage & Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton
* Chris Bey, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. FinJuice & Chris Sabin
* Kimber Lee, Brandi Lauren & Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans & Mercedes Martinez
* Steve Maclin vs. Black Taurus vs. Petey Williams
* Heath speaks
* Before the Impact: Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Laredo Kid
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:
– The latest edition of the WWE Top 10 looks at “bone-crushing attacks”: