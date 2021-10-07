Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, AEW Dynamite Highlights, WWE Top 10 Bone Crushing Attacks

– Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

* Christian Cage & Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

* Chris Bey, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. FinJuice & Chris Sabin

* Kimber Lee, Brandi Lauren & Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans & Mercedes Martinez

* Steve Maclin vs. Black Taurus vs. Petey Williams

* Heath speaks

* Before the Impact: Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Laredo Kid

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:

– The latest edition of the WWE Top 10 looks at “bone-crushing attacks”: