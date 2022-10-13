Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Details On Next Two Weeks of NJPW on AXS TV, NXT Live Event This Weekend

– Tonight’s Impact Wrestling will be the only Impact content on AXS TV due to a 24 hour marathon of programming celebrating the birthday of Sammy Hagar. The show includes:

* Josh Alexander to kick off the show.

* Killer Kelly vs. Tasha Steelz

* Black Taurus vs. Alex Zayne vs. Laredo Kid vs. Kenny King vs. Crazy Steve vs. Trey Miguel vs. Yuya Uemura

* Giselle Shaw & VXT vs. The Death Dollz

* Matt Cardona vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

– The WWE NXT brand will have a show tomorrow at the Largo Event Center in Largo, FL. Names advertised include Bron Breakker, Cora Jade, Cameron Grimes and Toxic Attraction.

– Tonight’s New Japan on AXS features Will Ospreay vs. David Finlay from Burning Spirit. Next week will feature Tomohiro Ishii vs. Minoru Suzuki and Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay, both from Windy City Riot.