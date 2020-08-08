Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Underground, ROH Weekend TV Profiles Shane Taylor

– MLW Underground is back with a new episode coming out later tonight. The episode will be streaming on YouTube at 6:05 pm EST, but it will be pre-empted on BeIN Sport. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:

* Fuego Guerrero (Amazing Red) vs. Super Crazy vs. Christopher Daniels

* Mike Awesome vs. Jerry Lynn to determine the top contender to the MLW Championship

* MLW Champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Vampiro

– ROH TV this weekend will profile Shane Taylor and feature the following matchups:

* Shane Taylor vs. Bandido from Best in the World

* Shane Taylor vs. Dragon Lee vs. Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams – Four Corner Survival Match from Death Before Dishonor