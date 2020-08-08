wrestling / News
Various News: Lineup for Tonight’s MLW Underground, ROH Weekend TV Profiles Shane Taylor
August 8, 2020 | Posted by
– MLW Underground is back with a new episode coming out later tonight. The episode will be streaming on YouTube at 6:05 pm EST, but it will be pre-empted on BeIN Sport. Here’s the lineup for tonight’s show:
* Fuego Guerrero (Amazing Red) vs. Super Crazy vs. Christopher Daniels
* Mike Awesome vs. Jerry Lynn to determine the top contender to the MLW Championship
* MLW Champion Satoshi Kojima vs. Vampiro
– ROH TV this weekend will profile Shane Taylor and feature the following matchups:
* Shane Taylor vs. Bandido from Best in the World
* Shane Taylor vs. Dragon Lee vs. Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams – Four Corner Survival Match from Death Before Dishonor
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Added Stipulations To FTR’s Release From Company
- AEW Has Cut Back On Extras At Ringside, Pineapple Pete Not At Tapings
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Heat Between Sunny & Sable, What Started It, Marc Mero Not Wanting Sable to Take Bumps
- Bret Hart on Why He Intentionally Kicked British Bulldog During Their Summerslam Match (Video)