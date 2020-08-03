Various News: Lineup For Tonight’s RAW, Wilford Brimley’s Last Tweet Was Wrestling-Related, Lacey Evans Wants Help Naming Her She Shed

– Tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network will feature the following matches and segments:

* Drew McIntyre reacts to Randy Orton’s attack

* Asuka looking for revenge against Sasha Banks & Bayley

* WWE United States Championship: Apollo Crews (c) vs. MVP

– Lacey Evans posted a new video asking fans for help naming her ‘she shed’:

– As we reported yesterday, iconic TV and film actor Wilford Brimley passed away at the age of 85. His final tweet was actually wrestling-related, as he listed possible names for his wrestling persona.

He wrote: “What would be my wrestler name? Popular choices included: Under Quaker, Brim-stone, Killford Brimley, The DIE-A-BEASTUS #WWE #WilfordWrestlingEntertainment”