– During today’s NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka event, a video played after LIJ’s match featuring Lio Rush challenging Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. Rush noted, “I’ll see you soon.” Hiromu then got on the mic and accepted the challenge.

Hiromu then sprang to the back to see if Lio Rush was in the arena, which he was not. NJPW has not yet announced when the title match will be held. You can see a clip of that segment below:

– Former WWE talent Kizarny, aka Sinn Bodhi, announced on his Facebook page that he’s officially become a naturalized United States citizen.

He wrote, “Official citizen! 🤟🇺🇸❤️🤟 I have dreamt of the American dream since I was a little boy… I even wrestled him a few times and his kids… America, thank you for having me…”