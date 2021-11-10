wrestling / News
Various News: Lio Rush Dedicates Dynamite To Grandmother That Passes Away, WWE NXT 2.0 Highlights, This Week’s Episode of the Bump
– Condolences to Lio Rush, who wrote on Twitter that his grandmother recently passed away.
He wrote: “Just got some rough news that my grandmother has sadly passed from a heart attack. We talked about how she looked forward to seeing me wrestle on TV again. Tomorrow I’ll be making my @AEW debut without my grandmother. But i know she will still be watching. This is for you.”
Just got some rough news that my grandmother has sadly passed from a heart attack. We talked about how she looked forward to seeing me wrestle on TV again. Tomorrow I’ll be making my @AEW debut without my grandmother. But i know she will still be watching. This is for you. 🕊
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:
– This week’s episode of The Bump, featuring Hit Row and Beth Phoenix, is now online:
