Various News: Lio Rush Dedicates Dynamite To Grandmother That Passes Away, WWE NXT 2.0 Highlights, This Week’s Episode of the Bump

– Condolences to Lio Rush, who wrote on Twitter that his grandmother recently passed away.

He wrote: “Just got some rough news that my grandmother has sadly passed from a heart attack. We talked about how she looked forward to seeing me wrestle on TV again. Tomorrow I’ll be making my @AEW debut without my grandmother. But i know she will still be watching. This is for you.”

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0:

– This week’s episode of The Bump, featuring Hit Row and Beth Phoenix, is now online: