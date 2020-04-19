wrestling / News

Various News: Lio Rush Reveals the Phone Call He Didn’t Know About Last Week, Batista Comedy Stuber Playing on HBO, AOP vs. DIY From NXT TakeOver

April 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Lio Rush WWE 205 Live

As noted, former NXT Cruiserweight champion Lio Rush was among the WWE Superstars who were released last week. Rush shared a funny video today, where the caption noted, “#Date – 4/15/20. 1:30pm ET. The phone call you didn’t know about. If only I hadn’t changed my number.” You can check out that clip Lio Rush shared below.

– The action-comedy Stuber, starring former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista (aka Batista) and Kumail Nanjiani, is now available on HBO. As previously reported, Batista’s next movie, My Spy, is slated to be moving to streaming through Amazon Prime Video and skipping its theatrical release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

– WWE released a full match video featuring Authors of Pain vs. DIY from NXT TakeOver: Chicago in a Ladder Match for the NXT tag team titles. You can check out that full match video below.

