Various News: Lio Rush Sends Message to Hiromu Takahashi, Updated Standings for AJPW Real World Tag League
– Lio Rush sent out a message to NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi on Twitter yesterday. Hiromu is currently competing in the Best of the Super Juniors tournament in Japan. Also, Rush is slated to compete in the upcoming Super J-Cup tournament next month.
Rush tweeted, “Hiromu, I see you. @njpwglobal” You can view his tweet below.
Hiromu, I see you. @njpwglobal
— Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) November 19, 2020
– The international Twitter account for AJPW released the updated standings for the Real World Tag League, which you can view here:
What an incredible first night of The Real World Tag League we experienced yesterday! 😲🔥
Here's the updated chart after the first day! TRWTL will comeback on Saturday!
Who's going to win?? 🤔#ajpw #ajpwint #ajpwtv pic.twitter.com/2AXU1Fe5mt
— AJPW International (@ajpwint) November 19, 2020
