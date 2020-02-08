wrestling / News
Various News: Lio Rush Set For wXw Tournament, Latest Vlog From Ethan Page, Lineup For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
February 8, 2020
– Lio Rush has been announced for the wXw 16 Carat Gold tournament, which runs March 6-8 in Oberhausen, Germany.
– Ethan Page posted a new vlog online, which you can watch below.
– This week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will include:
* Taya vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts championship.
* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Joey Ryan vs. Rob Van Dam
* Sawyer Fulton vs. DAGA
