– WWE Superstar and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan celebrated her eight-year anniversary in WWE today on Twitter. She wrote, “Happy 8 year anniversary to my only constant and the love of my life @WWE.”

– PWInsider reports that VXT and Gisele Shaw vs. Mickie James, Taylor Wilde, and Jordynne Grace will headline tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.