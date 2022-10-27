wrestling / News

Various News: Liv Morgan Celebrates Eight Years in WWE, Note on Main Event for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

October 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Liv Morgan WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan celebrated her eight-year anniversary in WWE today on Twitter. She wrote, “Happy 8 year anniversary to my only constant and the love of my life @WWE.”

PWInsider reports that VXT and Gisele Shaw vs. Mickie James, Taylor Wilde, and Jordynne Grace will headline tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV.

