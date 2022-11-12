wrestling / News

Various News: Liv Morgan Meets Abadon, Konosuke Takeshita On Being Called The Goat, Hiromu Takahashi Tries To Break World Record

November 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Abadon AEW

– In a post on Twitter, Liv Morgan revealed that she recently met AEW wrestler Abadon.

She wrote: “I like scary chicks.

– In a post on Twitter, Konosuke Takeshita spoke about being called ‘The Goat’.

He wrote: “I was called the GOAT a lot on social media today. I didn’t know what it really meant, so I spent the rest of the day trying to figure out why I was called a goat. I don’t cry baa. Finally I was learning it really meant and I have to prove that.

– Finally, NJPW wrestler Hiromu Takahashi is attempting to break an unusual world record.

Abadon, Hiromu Takahashi, Konosuke Takeshita, Liv Morgan, Joseph Lee

