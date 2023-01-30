Various News: Live Episode of NWA Powerrr Set For Tomorrow Night, NWA Wrestlers Promote Show, Details On Next Episode of WOW

– There will be a live episode of NWA Powerrr tomorrow night in Knoxville, TN. It includes the following:

* NWA United States Tag Team Championship: The Fixers (c) vs. A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews

* The Champions Series Finals: Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Odinson

* Kamille vs. TBD

* Aron Stevens & May Valentine get married

* The debut of Psycho Love, Angelina Love & Fodder

– NWA’s Kenzie Paige, Thrillbilly Silas Mason, AJ Cazana and Joe Cazana all appeared for WBIR Channel 10 in Knoxville, TN to promote the episode.

– This week’s WOW – Women in Wrestling, which airs in syndication, features the following:

* WOW Tag Team Championship: Holly Swag & Big Rig Betty vs. Lindsey & Laurie Carlson

* Malia Hosaka vs. Tiki Chamorro