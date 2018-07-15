wrestling / News
Various News: Live Preview For Extreme Rules Online, ROH Announces New WOH Championship Match
– WWE is streaming a live WWE Now preview for Extreme Rules, with Cathy Kelly and Mike Rome looking at the event. You can see it below:
– Ring of Honor has announced a Women of Honor Championship match for next Saturday’s event between Sumie Sakai and Madison Rayne:
.@Women_of_Honor Championship Match NEXT SATURDAY @CenterStageAtl in #ROHAtlanta!@SumieSakai vs @MadisonRayne
VERY Limited Tix: https://t.co/F0UM9vx4Sx
Info: https://t.co/EkyuY1ypsj pic.twitter.com/uE11JJcTEO
— Women of Honor (@Women_of_Honor) July 14, 2018