Various News: Live Preview For Extreme Rules Online, ROH Announces New WOH Championship Match

July 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Extreme Rules

– WWE is streaming a live WWE Now preview for Extreme Rules, with Cathy Kelly and Mike Rome looking at the event. You can see it below:

– Ring of Honor has announced a Women of Honor Championship match for next Saturday’s event between Sumie Sakai and Madison Rayne:

