Various News: Livestream For This Week’s MLW Fusion Online, Lineup For Next Week’s Impact, Top 5 Greatest Impact Tournaments

– The livestream for this week’s episode of MLW Fusion is now online. It features a six-man tag featuring Los Parks vs. Psicosis, Psycho Clown and Nino Hamburguesa.

– Here are the matches for next week’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

* Hernandez vs. Madman Fulton (#1 Contenders Tournament Match)

* Rohit Raju vs. Trey (#1 Contenders Tournament Match)

* Havok vs. Kimber Lee

* Moose vs. Suicide

– Impact Wrestling has posted a video looking at the top five tournaments in company history.