wrestling / News
Various News: Livestream For Tonight’s AEW All Out Buy-In, Clips From The Red Carpet Special, ROH Holding Fantasy Draft
– AEW has posted the livestream for the free Buy-In before tonight’s All Out PPV. The Buy-In starts at 7 PM ET and the PPV begins at 8 PM ET. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
– AEW has also shared some clips from part one of their red carpet special, with names like The Dark Order and Thunder Rosa commenting on their matches tonight.
RED CARPET EXCLUSIVE
Dark Order look to dismantle the Natural Nightmares, @ScorpioSky & @TheMattCardona. Are you with Dark Order?
Watch All Out tonight LIVE at 8/7c!
Order NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/JZtb8gYcBP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 5, 2020
RED CARPET SPECIAL
.@ThunderRosa22 says tonight at All Out, everything will be on her terms!
Watch All Out tonight LIVE at 8/7c!
Order NOW via @DIRECTV, @FiteTV, @brlive & all other major PPV providers. pic.twitter.com/xj7a8O74DC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 5, 2020
– Ian Riccaboni, Bobby Cruise, Todd Sinclair and Caprice Coleman took part in a fantasy draft to see who could come up with the best ROH roster.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy On MJF’s Character, Advice For Private Party, Other AEW Talents He Wants To Work With
- MJF On Why He Picked AEW Over WWE, Discusses How Having to Read Scripted Promos Would Make Him Feel
- Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Takes Issue With Reported New WWE Edict, Batista Reacts
- Paige, Renee Young, CM Punk, & More Comment on WWE Banning Third Party Platform Use