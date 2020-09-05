wrestling / News

Various News: Livestream For Tonight’s AEW All Out Buy-In, Clips From The Red Carpet Special, ROH Holding Fantasy Draft

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AEW has posted the livestream for the free Buy-In before tonight’s All Out PPV. The Buy-In starts at 7 PM ET and the PPV begins at 8 PM ET. You can follow along with our live coverage here.

– AEW has also shared some clips from part one of their red carpet special, with names like The Dark Order and Thunder Rosa commenting on their matches tonight.

– Ian Riccaboni, Bobby Cruise, Todd Sinclair and Caprice Coleman took part in a fantasy draft to see who could come up with the best ROH roster.

