Various News: Lucha Bros. Set for Expo Lucha in Aug. 2020, Impact Hard To Kill Ticket Details

– Expo Lucha has announced that the Lucha Bros. (Pentagon and Fenix) are scheduled for the Expo Lucha: Philadelphia event in 2020. It takes place on August 15-16 at the 2300 in Philadelphia. You can check out the full announcement on the Lucha Bros. joining the lineup below below.

Talent from the ECW era already announced for the expo in both matches and meet & greet sessions are Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, Super Crazy, Mr. Aguila and Damian 666.

The three live events set to take place over the course of Expo Lucha: Philadelphia are indie showcase Viva La Lucha, Under The Influence (of Lucha Libre) a card dedicated to paying tribute to the lasting impact of the luchadores in ECW headlined by a 2 out of 3 Falls Match between Dragon Lee and Laredo Kid, and the Legends of Lucha Libre SuperShow set to be headlined by Dr. Wagner Jr., Octagón, Tinieblas Jr. with Alushe and more.

And, just announced, in a rare 2020 U.S. appearance outside of AEW, The Lucha Bros, Penta Zero M and Rey Fenix, will be at Expo Lucha: Philadelphia for meet & greet (autograph and photo op) sessions. And, VIP Platinum and VIP Gold ticket holders will get an autograph from and photo with the Lucha Brothers included in their ticket package.

VIP Ticket Packages go on sale this Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12 P.M. P.T./3 P.M. E.T. only at ExpoLucha.com. Details of all of the various packages are available now on the site.

The first 60 VIP Platinum tickets sold will also include admission to the private Lucha Bowl event which has become a highlight of past Expo weekends. Enjoy an afternoon of bowling not only alongside fellow lucha fans, but with a superstar or legendary luchador on each team!

Masked Republic released a highlight video from this past August’s Expo Lucha: San Diego event which can be viewed.

Additional talent already announced for the convention are:

Taya Valkyrie, Mascarita Dorada, Solar, Solar Jr., Bestia 666, Demus, Black Taurus and Pirata Morgan. More talent will be announced before general admission tickets go on sale in January.

The convention will also feature two panels and two contests: ECW Legends of Lucha Libre – where fans will hear stories from and be able to ask questions about the careers of Psychosis, Juventud Guerrera, Super Crazy and special guests.

Lucha Libre Toys: Past & Present – where action figure experts and toy company representatives will talk about past trends and reveal the latest news and figures.

Cosplay Contest – Lucha libre fans have been coming to events dressed as their favorite luchadores for decades! Now, Expo Lucha attendees will have a chance to show off their costume skills.

Custom Figure Contest – Highly detailed custom action figures have become a major part of toy culture and for the first time ever, luchadores will judge and vote on which custom figure maker should be crowned champion!

Expo Lucha is produced by Masked Republic.