Various News: Lucha Underground May Be Leaving Netflix, XFL May Allow Fans To Tip Players, Chelsea Green Set For NXT Events

– Lucha Blog on Twitter suggested that the first two seasons of Lucha Underground could be leaving Netflix on November 15. The promotion signed a deal with Netflix in March of last year, but no other content, including the third season, ever made it to the service.

– During a sports business conference in New York, XFL CEO Oliver Luck said that the promotion may allow fans to tip players through Venmo if they perform well.

He said: “We even talked about this sort of crazy idea of should a fan be able to Venmo a player a little bit of extra cash, if the guy did well and had a great fourth quarter?”

– Chelsea Green is set for NXT live events in Cocoa, Florida (October 25) and Largo, Florida (October 26).