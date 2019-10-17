Various News: LuFisto Campaigns to Join Impact, New Match Set for GCW Slime Language, Kanemaru and El Desperado on Super Junior Tag League

– Recently, Jordynne Grace talked about wanting LuFisto to join Impact Wrestling. LuFisto responded to her comments on Twitter. You can check out that tweet below.

She wrote, “Hey @IMPACTWRESTLING, I can bring intensity, knowledge and a never say die attitude… And @JordynneGrace and I are a fantastic tag team! Give this Heavy metal gal a shot. I promise you won’t be disappointed.”

– GCW has announced B-Boy vs. Chris Dickinson for the Slime Language event. The card is set for November 8 in Los Angeles, California.

*11/8 LA UPDATE* Just Added: DICKINSON

vs

B-BOY +

Gage v Atlas

Mancer v Justice

Deppen v Bey

Sakuda v Veidt

Kingston

Effy

&more Get Tix:https://t.co/KAOL6gyxvW Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/ioMjL54XOB GCW presents

"Slime Language"

Fri 11/8 – 8pm

The UCC – Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/Htv9bDztUK — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 16, 2019

