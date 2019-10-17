wrestling / News
Various News: LuFisto Campaigns to Join Impact, New Match Set for GCW Slime Language, Kanemaru and El Desperado on Super Junior Tag League
– Recently, Jordynne Grace talked about wanting LuFisto to join Impact Wrestling. LuFisto responded to her comments on Twitter. You can check out that tweet below.
She wrote, “Hey @IMPACTWRESTLING, I can bring intensity, knowledge and a never say die attitude… And @JordynneGrace and I are a fantastic tag team! Give this Heavy metal gal a shot. I promise you won’t be disappointed.”
— LuFisto (@LuFisto) October 16, 2019
– GCW has announced B-Boy vs. Chris Dickinson for the Slime Language event. The card is set for November 8 in Los Angeles, California. You can check out the announcement below.
*11/8 LA UPDATE*
Just Added:
DICKINSON
vs
B-BOY
+
Gage v Atlas
Mancer v Justice
Deppen v Bey
Sakuda v Veidt
Kingston
Effy
&more
Get Tix:https://t.co/KAOL6gyxvW
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV:https://t.co/ioMjL54XOB
GCW presents
"Slime Language"
Fri 11/8 – 8pm
The UCC – Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/Htv9bDztUK
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 16, 2019
– NJPW1972.com recently spoke to El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru on the 2019 Super Junior Tag League Tournament.
