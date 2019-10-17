wrestling / News

Various News: LuFisto Campaigns to Join Impact, New Match Set for GCW Slime Language, Kanemaru and El Desperado on Super Junior Tag League

October 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
LuFisto

– Recently, Jordynne Grace talked about wanting LuFisto to join Impact Wrestling. LuFisto responded to her comments on Twitter. You can check out that tweet below.

She wrote, “Hey @IMPACTWRESTLING, I can bring intensity, knowledge and a never say die attitude… And @JordynneGrace and I are a fantastic tag team! Give this Heavy metal gal a shot. I promise you won’t be disappointed.”

– GCW has announced B-Boy vs. Chris Dickinson for the Slime Language event. The card is set for November 8 in Los Angeles, California. You can check out the announcement below.

NJPW1972.com recently spoke to El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru on the 2019 Super Junior Tag League Tournament.

