Various News: Madusa Comments On Appearing On Multiple Wrestling Shows Last Night, WWE NXT 2.0 Highlights, New Video Looks at Steve Austin’s Early Career

July 27, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Madusa Alundra Blayze Image Credit: WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Madusa commented on appearing on two different wrestling shows last night. She was on NWA Powerrr as Madusa and NXT 2.0 as Alundra Blayze.

She wrote: “A woman can do a man’s job twice as nice…

– Stonecutter Media has released a new video with matches from early in Steve Austin’s wrestling career.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT 2.0:

