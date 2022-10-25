wrestling / News

Various News: Major Stars to Appear at Big Event Expo, Ted DiBiase Set for Sign it Live, New Seth Rollins Shirt Available

October 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Big Event NY - Bryan Danielson Image Credit: The Big Event

– The Big Event Entertainment & Sports Expo in Queens, New York next month will feature multiple Hall of Famers, AEW and WWE talents in attendance, including WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, Andrade El Idolo, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bryan Danielson, The Godfather, Tony Schiavone, Thunder Rosa, and more. More details are available on The Big Event’s Facebook page.

HighspotsAuctions.com has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase will be taking part in a virtual Sign It Live session on Thursday, October 27.

– WWE Shop has a new Seth Rollins shirt available:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Seth Rollins, Ted Dibiase, The Big Event, WWE Shop, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading